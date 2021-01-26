Kava.io 1-Day Volume Hits $47.85 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Kava.io token can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00006924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $102.65 million and $47.85 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00151391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00031376 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,423,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

