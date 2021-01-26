Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 2.3% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.26. 22,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.06. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

