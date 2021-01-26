KAMES CAPITAL plc Takes $5.09 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after buying an additional 137,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 152,384 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Equity Residential by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.