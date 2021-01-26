KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 3,291 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.