JustInvest LLC Lowers Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

JustInvest LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

