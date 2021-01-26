JustInvest LLC Invests $48,000 in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 91,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.43.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

