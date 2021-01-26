JustInvest LLC Buys New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 23.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Seagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Seagen by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

SGEN opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

