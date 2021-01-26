JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 587,357 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Micro Focus International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Micro Focus International by 23.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,911 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Micro Focus International by 30.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

MFGP opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.