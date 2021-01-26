Just Group plc (JUST.L)’s (JUST) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

JUST stock opened at GBX 75.05 ($0.98) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £776.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. Just Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.15 ($1.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

