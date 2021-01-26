Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 2,079 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 85,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.