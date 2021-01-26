Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

