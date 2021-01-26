Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,037,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,475,000 after acquiring an additional 199,590 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 673,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter.

IXN opened at $313.35 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.99 and its 200 day moving average is $271.85.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

