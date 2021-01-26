Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $96.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

