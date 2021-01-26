Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 391,267 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.