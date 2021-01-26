Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.66. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $138.95.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

