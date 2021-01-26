Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 610 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 787,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

