Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 13,190 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%.

