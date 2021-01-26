JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,887,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 109,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,514 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,853,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 60,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 56,386 shares in the last quarter.

JPHY stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

