JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) (JCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JCH stock opened at GBX 644.02 ($8.41) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 796 ($10.40). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 638.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 582.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of £376.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39.

In other news, insider Nicholas Melhuish purchased 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £9,931.13 ($12,975.08).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

