JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADNT. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Adient from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.23.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the third quarter worth $42,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient in the third quarter worth $87,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adient by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.