JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $402.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

