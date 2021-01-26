JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (LON:JAGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $542.00

Shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (LON:JAGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 542 ($7.08) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.06), with a volume of 314541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.95).

The stock has a market cap of £508.66 million and a PE ratio of 14.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L)’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

