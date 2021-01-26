Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.54 Million

Brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to announce sales of $38.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.38 million, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36).

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNCE. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 31,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $471.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,798.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,968.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,014 shares of company stock worth $1,426,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

