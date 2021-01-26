Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.67.

NYSE:JLL opened at $158.65 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $279,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

