Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.40-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5-91.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $436.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $166.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

