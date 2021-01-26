Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $166.09. The stock has a market cap of $436.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

