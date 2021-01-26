Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $166.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

