John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by XTX Markets LLC

XTX Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of XTX Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. XTX Markets LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $341,326.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,367,474. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

