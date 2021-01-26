JNBA Financial Advisors Takes $56,000 Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,189,000 after purchasing an additional 834,191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.