JNBA Financial Advisors Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $217.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

