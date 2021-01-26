JNBA Financial Advisors Has $234,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,378,000 after purchasing an additional 468,585 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,032,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

