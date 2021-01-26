JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 710,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,865,000 after purchasing an additional 147,468 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

