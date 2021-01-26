JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 115 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $518.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.15 and a 200 day moving average of $450.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

