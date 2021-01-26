JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.