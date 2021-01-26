JMP Securities Increases MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $4.25

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.70.

MFA Financial stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MFA Financial by 73.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MFA Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

