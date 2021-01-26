Jibrel Network (JNT) Trading 1% Higher This Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $146,913.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.57 or 0.00851520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.49 or 0.04447019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017655 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

