Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0317 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $310,041.94 and $964,406.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00073043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.15 or 0.00806251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.53 or 0.04261203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017576 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

