Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eni S.p.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ENI in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. ENI has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ENI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 40.2% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

