Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Position Lessened by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,367 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 112,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JEF opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

