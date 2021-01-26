Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Navient in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,903,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

