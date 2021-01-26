JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.55.
Shares of JD stock opened at $98.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $101.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 148.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after buying an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after buying an additional 2,262,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,502,000 after buying an additional 2,209,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
