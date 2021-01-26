JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Shares of JD stock opened at $98.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $101.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 148.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after buying an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after buying an additional 2,262,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,502,000 after buying an additional 2,209,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

