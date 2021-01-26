Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,534 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.