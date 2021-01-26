Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $35.78 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $35,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

