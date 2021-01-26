Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $33.87 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $33,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,112 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

