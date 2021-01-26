Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,448 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $43,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,636,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after buying an additional 51,243 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

