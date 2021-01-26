Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,751 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUM stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

