Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 467 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 47,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

NYSE:VLO opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,979.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.