Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,837 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.39. The company has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

