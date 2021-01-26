Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,008 shares of company stock worth $12,992,063 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.