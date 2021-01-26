Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

